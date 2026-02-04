Florence + the Machine at bp pulse LIVE in Birmingham this week - tickets, times, setlist and everything you need to know

Written and produced with collaborators including Mark Bowen (IDLES), Aaron Dessner, and Mitski, the album explores themes of healing, mysticism, and mortality. Following lifesaving surgery during her Dance Fever tour, Florence Welch channels her recovery into a haunting, powerful new era - cementing her place as one of the most iconic live performers of her generation.

Still got the hunger – Florence + The Machine head to Brum

When and where are Florence + the Machine performing?

On Sunday, February 8, at bp pulse LIVE, Perimeter Road, Marston Green, Birmingham B40 1NT.

Are tickets still available?

We checked, and tickets are still available on the bp pulse LIVE Birmingham website.

How do you get there?

The venue is right next to Birmingham International railway station. If your train doesn’t go there, you can catch a connecting train at Birmingham New Street; trains are regular and take 10-15 mins. Buses can be caught at Birmingham Moor Street and Solihull stations, you can find more details here.

There are more than 16,000 parking spaces on the NEC campus; sat nav users can follow B40 1NT to reach the NEC site. Once on site, follow the directional signage to the appropriate car park for you event. Your event name will be listed on the digital signs across the NEC site. Find out more and book here.

Doors

Doors open at 6pm

Event time 7.45pm

Support

Paris Paloma

Set list

The tour celebrates the release of Florence + the Machine's sixth studio album, Everybody Scream, and they are expected to play tracks listed below. Other favourites they may play include Dog Days Are Over, Cosmic Love and You Got the Love.

Everybody Scream

One of the Greats

Witch Dance

Sympathy Magic

Perfume and Milk

Buckle

Kraken

The Old Religion

Drink Deep

Music by Men

You Can Have It All

And Love

bp Pulse LIVE venue. Picture: Colin Baldwin Photography Ltd

Food and drink

The venue offers a carefully curated line-up of fresh, exciting dishes designed to keep you satisfied. From heavy loaded fries, to chimichurri-topped Lashford hot dogs, or wild venison burgers straight from the griddle, the line-up is packed with bold twists on the classics. Fast, tasty, and made to keep you in the moment.

Bag policy

All bags are searched prior to entry; therefore, to help speed things up and ensure your safety, the venue would prefer if you didn't bring a bag to the venue. If you need to bring one, it needs to meet the following criteria: no bigger than A4 in size (21cm x 30cm x 19cm); maximum of two compartments; no rucksacks.

Age limits

Seated: Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 years and with a valid ticket into the venue. (i.e. 14 years and over can come into the building on their own with a valid ticket).

Standing: Under 14s are not permitted on a standing floor. 14- and 15-year-olds are only permitted on a standing floor when accompanied by an adult aged 18 years or over.

