Florence + the Machine at bp pulse LIVE in Birmingham this week - tickets, times, setlist and everything you need to know
Florence + the Machine are embarking on a UK and EU tour to celebrate the release of their sixth studio album, Everybody Scream. They will bring their signature magic to bp pulse LIVE in Birmingham on Sunday (February 8), with rising star Paris Paloma opening the show.
Written and produced with collaborators including Mark Bowen (IDLES), Aaron Dessner, and Mitski, the album explores themes of healing, mysticism, and mortality. Following lifesaving surgery during her Dance Fever tour, Florence Welch channels her recovery into a haunting, powerful new era - cementing her place as one of the most iconic live performers of her generation.
What you need to know...
When and where are Florence + the Machine performing?
On Sunday, February 8, at bp pulse LIVE, Perimeter Road, Marston Green, Birmingham B40 1NT.
Are tickets still available?
We checked, and tickets are still available on the bp pulse LIVE Birmingham website.
How do you get there?
The venue is right next to Birmingham International railway station. If your train doesn’t go there, you can catch a connecting train at Birmingham New Street; trains are regular and take 10-15 mins. Buses can be caught at Birmingham Moor Street and Solihull stations, you can find more details here.
There are more than 16,000 parking spaces on the NEC campus; sat nav users can follow B40 1NT to reach the NEC site. Once on site, follow the directional signage to the appropriate car park for you event. Your event name will be listed on the digital signs across the NEC site. Find out more and book here.
Doors
Doors open at 6pm
Event time 7.45pm
Support
Set list
The tour celebrates the release of Florence + the Machine's sixth studio album, Everybody Scream, and they are expected to play tracks listed below. Other favourites they may play include Dog Days Are Over, Cosmic Love and You Got the Love.
Everybody Scream
One of the Greats
Witch Dance
Sympathy Magic
Perfume and Milk
Buckle
Kraken
The Old Religion
Drink Deep
Music by Men
You Can Have It All
And Love
Food and drink
The venue offers a carefully curated line-up of fresh, exciting dishes designed to keep you satisfied. From heavy loaded fries, to chimichurri-topped Lashford hot dogs, or wild venison burgers straight from the griddle, the line-up is packed with bold twists on the classics. Fast, tasty, and made to keep you in the moment.
Bag policy
All bags are searched prior to entry; therefore, to help speed things up and ensure your safety, the venue would prefer if you didn't bring a bag to the venue. If you need to bring one, it needs to meet the following criteria: no bigger than A4 in size (21cm x 30cm x 19cm); maximum of two compartments; no rucksacks.
Age limits
Seated: Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 years and with a valid ticket into the venue. (i.e. 14 years and over can come into the building on their own with a valid ticket).
Standing: Under 14s are not permitted on a standing floor. 14- and 15-year-olds are only permitted on a standing floor when accompanied by an adult aged 18 years or over.
Finally...
Enjoy the show - and let us know your favourite Florence + the Machine tracks in the comments below!