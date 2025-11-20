UK’s biggest railway modelling event returns to NEC Birmingham this weekend for 2025 showcase
Britain’s biggest model railway show, The National Festival of Railway Modelling, is heading to the NEC Birmingham, this weekend (November 22-23).
Get ready for the UK’s premier railway modelling exhibition! The National Festival of Railway Modelling 2025 returns to the NEC Birmingham, bringing together the very best in model railways, innovative layouts, and hands-on experiences for enthusiasts of all ages.
Featuring 60+ expertly curated model railway layouts, hand-picked by the editorial team at British Railway Modelling (BRM) magazine, this immersive two-day event showcases the full creativity and craftsmanship of the model railway hobby.
Be sure to visit the World of Railways Stage (see here for timetable), where industry-leading experts will share insights and inspiration through engaging discussions. Enjoy stunning railway modelling footage, showcasing our favourite layouts along with must-know practical tips. And that's not all — even more exciting attractions are on the way, so stay tuned!
Explore a vast selection featuring over 100 top model railway manufacturers, retailers, clubs, and societies. With support from local model railway clubs, The Model Railway Club and our sponsors Metcalfe and Rapido, you'll find everything you need to elevate your layout — from rare model kits to essential scenery.
Don't miss out on the most anticipated model railway event of the year!
The National Festival of Railway Modelling heads to the NEC Birmingham on Saturday, November 22 and Sunday, November 23.
Opening times & tickets
Saturday: 10am - 5pm (9.30am pre-books)
Sunday: 10am - 4.30pm (9:30am pre-books)
For tickets, see here.
What's on display?
Along with multiple exhibitors, here are some of the layouts on display at the show:
OO Gauge
Crimson Road
Deadmans Lane
Donaghadee Railway Station
Dunsfold Road
Eastgate Harbour
Euxton Junction
Fair T'Middlin
Grantham
Hardwick Grange
Kelvin Grove/ Thompson Street
Kingsfield
Melangoose
Mitchell Junction
NCMA & LMM Modular
Oulton TMD
Portishead TMD
Rampage
Rushy Wharf
Sharnbrook Summit
Shelfie 2
Shepherdswell EKR
The Classic Novels of Agatha Christie
Tinker Lane
Underground Ernie
Venture Park
Whittlesmarch
Wimborne Station
Wiveliscombe
O Gauge
Andrews Yard
Barley End
Blowers Green Wagon Repair Yard
Hassel Harbour Bridge
Lea Valley Railway Centre
Renwick
Strood Dock
Ullapool
N Gauge
Dawlish Warren
Ishinaka
James Street
Lacey Dale
Nazareth Portland Cement
Newcastle by the Water
Richmond
Smalldale Quarry
HO Gauge
Beijiao
Donnersbachkogel
Kreuzweg
P4
Market Bosworth
Splott
EM Gauge
Janes Creek
Navigation Road
Pencader
Other
Ashover Butts – OO9
Brick Coast Mainline - L Gauge
Camelot - TT:120
Exebridge - 3MM
Lynnbach – OO9
Millthorpe Light Railway - OO9
Penrhyn Quarries - 10mm:1FT
Shadows of Exmoor -NG7
Sunshine from the Cotswolds - 3Rail
The Ridings - Gauge 1
Warton Road - Gauge 3
How do you get there?
Getting to the NEC by train is easy as it is located a five-minute walk away from Birmingham International Railway Station.
You’ll find the NEC clearly signposted from all motorways and major routes including the M42, M40 and M6 - just pop B40 1NT in your sat nav to get to the NEC site. The post code will not take you to the car park for your event, so once on site, please ignore your sat nav and follow signage to the event car park instead.
After parking, simply jump on the free shuttle bus, or take a leisurely stroll along the signposted footpaths.
Food & drink
To keep cravings covered all day long, the venue offer vibrant salads to signature sandwiches and comforting classics.
Further information
Full visitor information on visiting the NEC, Birmingham can be found here.