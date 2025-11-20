Shropshire Star
UK’s biggest railway modelling event returns to NEC Birmingham this weekend for 2025 showcase

Britain’s biggest model railway show, The National Festival of Railway Modelling, is heading to the NEC Birmingham, this weekend (November 22-23).

By Tania Taylor
Published

Get ready for the UK’s premier railway modelling exhibition! The National Festival of Railway Modelling 2025 returns to the NEC Birmingham, bringing together the very best in model railways, innovative layouts, and hands-on experiences for enthusiasts of all ages.

Featuring 60+ expertly curated model railway layouts, hand-picked by the editorial team at British Railway Modelling (BRM) magazine, this immersive two-day event showcases the full creativity and craftsmanship of the model railway hobby.

Be sure to visit the World of Railways Stage (see here for timetable), where industry-leading experts will share insights and inspiration through engaging discussions. Enjoy stunning railway modelling footage, showcasing our favourite layouts along with must-know practical tips. And that's not all — even more exciting attractions are on the way, so stay tuned!

Explore a vast selection featuring over 100 top model railway manufacturers, retailers, clubs, and societies. With support from local model railway clubs, The Model Railway Club and our sponsors Metcalfe and Rapido, you'll find everything you need to elevate your layout — from rare model kits to essential scenery.

Don't miss out on the most anticipated model railway event of the year!

The National Festival of Railway Modelling heads to the NEC Birmingham on Saturday, November 22 and Sunday, November 23.

Opening times & tickets

  • Saturday: 10am - 5pm (9.30am pre-books)

  • Sunday: 10am - 4.30pm (9:30am pre-books)

  • For tickets, see here.

What's on display?

Along with multiple exhibitors, here are some of the layouts on display at the show: 

OO Gauge

  • Crimson Road 

  • Deadmans Lane

  • Donaghadee Railway Station

  • Dunsfold Road

  • Eastgate Harbour

  • Euxton Junction

  • Fair T'Middlin

  • Grantham

  • Hardwick Grange

  • Kelvin Grove/ Thompson Street

  • Kingsfield

  • Melangoose

  • Mitchell Junction

  • NCMA & LMM Modular

  • Oulton TMD

  • Portishead TMD

  • Rampage

  • Rushy Wharf

  • Sharnbrook Summit

  • Shelfie 2

  • Shepherdswell EKR

  • The Classic Novels of Agatha Christie

  • Tinker Lane

  • Underground Ernie

  • Venture Park

  • Whittlesmarch

  • Wimborne Station

  • Wiveliscombe

O Gauge

  • Andrews Yard

  • Barley End

  • Blowers Green Wagon Repair Yard

  • Hassel Harbour Bridge

  • Lea Valley Railway Centre

  • Renwick

  • Strood Dock

  • Ullapool

 N Gauge

  • Dawlish Warren

  • Ishinaka

  • James Street

  • Lacey Dale

  • Nazareth Portland Cement

  • Newcastle by the Water

  • Richmond

  • Smalldale Quarry

 HO Gauge

  • Beijiao

  • Donnersbachkogel

  • Kreuzweg

P4

  • Market Bosworth

  • Splott 

EM Gauge

  • Janes Creek

  • Navigation Road

  • Pencader

Other

  • Ashover Butts – OO9

  • Brick Coast Mainline - L Gauge

  • Camelot - TT:120

  • Exebridge - 3MM

  • Lynnbach – OO9

  • Millthorpe Light Railway - OO9

  • Penrhyn Quarries - 10mm:1FT

  • Shadows of Exmoor -NG7

  • Sunshine from the Cotswolds - 3Rail

  • The Ridings - Gauge 1

  • Warton Road - Gauge 3

How do you get there?

Getting to the NEC by train is easy as it is located a five-minute walk away from Birmingham International Railway Station.

You’ll find the NEC clearly signposted from all motorways and major routes including the M42, M40 and M6 - just pop B40 1NT in your sat nav to get to the NEC site. The post code will not take you to the car park for your event, so once on site, please ignore your sat nav and follow signage to the event car park instead.

After parking, simply jump on the free shuttle bus, or take a leisurely stroll along the signposted footpaths.

Food & drink

To keep cravings covered all day long, the venue offer vibrant salads to signature sandwiches and comforting classics.  

Further information

Full visitor information on visiting the NEC, Birmingham can be found here.