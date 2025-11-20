UK’s biggest railway modelling event returns to NEC Birmingham this weekend for 2025 showcase

Get ready for the UK’s premier railway modelling exhibition! The National Festival of Railway Modelling 2025 returns to the NEC Birmingham, bringing together the very best in model railways, innovative layouts, and hands-on experiences for enthusiasts of all ages.

Featuring 60+ expertly curated model railway layouts, hand-picked by the editorial team at British Railway Modelling (BRM) magazine, this immersive two-day event showcases the full creativity and craftsmanship of the model railway hobby.

Be sure to visit the World of Railways Stage (see here for timetable), where industry-leading experts will share insights and inspiration through engaging discussions. Enjoy stunning railway modelling footage, showcasing our favourite layouts along with must-know practical tips. And that's not all — even more exciting attractions are on the way, so stay tuned!

Explore a vast selection featuring over 100 top model railway manufacturers, retailers, clubs, and societies. With support from local model railway clubs, The Model Railway Club and our sponsors Metcalfe and Rapido, you'll find everything you need to elevate your layout — from rare model kits to essential scenery.

Don't miss out on the most anticipated model railway event of the year!

The National Festival of Railway Modelling heads to the NEC Birmingham on Saturday, November 22 and Sunday, November 23.

Opening times & tickets

Saturday: 10am - 5pm (9.30am pre-books)

Sunday: 10am - 4.30pm (9:30am pre-books)

For tickets, see here.

What's on display?

Along with multiple exhibitors, here are some of the layouts on display at the show:

OO Gauge

Crimson Road

Deadmans Lane

Donaghadee Railway Station

Dunsfold Road

Eastgate Harbour

Euxton Junction

Fair T'Middlin

Grantham

Hardwick Grange

Kelvin Grove/ Thompson Street

Kingsfield

Melangoose

Mitchell Junction

NCMA & LMM Modular

Oulton TMD

Portishead TMD

Rampage

Rushy Wharf

Sharnbrook Summit

Shelfie 2

Shepherdswell EKR

The Classic Novels of Agatha Christie

Tinker Lane

Underground Ernie

Venture Park

Whittlesmarch

Wimborne Station

Wiveliscombe

O Gauge

Andrews Yard

Barley End

Blowers Green Wagon Repair Yard

Hassel Harbour Bridge

Lea Valley Railway Centre

Renwick

Strood Dock

Ullapool

N Gauge

Dawlish Warren

Ishinaka

James Street

Lacey Dale

Nazareth Portland Cement

Newcastle by the Water

Richmond

Smalldale Quarry

HO Gauge

Beijiao

Donnersbachkogel

Kreuzweg

P4

Market Bosworth

Splott

EM Gauge

Janes Creek

Navigation Road

Pencader

Other

Ashover Butts – OO9

Brick Coast Mainline - L Gauge

Camelot - TT:120

Exebridge - 3MM

Lynnbach – OO9

Millthorpe Light Railway - OO9

Penrhyn Quarries - 10mm:1FT

Shadows of Exmoor -NG7

Sunshine from the Cotswolds - 3Rail

The Ridings - Gauge 1

Warton Road - Gauge 3

How do you get there?

Getting to the NEC by train is easy as it is located a five-minute walk away from Birmingham International Railway Station.

You’ll find the NEC clearly signposted from all motorways and major routes including the M42, M40 and M6 - just pop B40 1NT in your sat nav to get to the NEC site. The post code will not take you to the car park for your event, so once on site, please ignore your sat nav and follow signage to the event car park instead.

After parking, simply jump on the free shuttle bus, or take a leisurely stroll along the signposted footpaths.

Food & drink

To keep cravings covered all day long, the venue offer vibrant salads to signature sandwiches and comforting classics.

Further information

Full visitor information on visiting the NEC, Birmingham can be found here.