Bastille at bp pulse LIVE in Birmingham - Songs from The First 15 Years: Full guide including set list

Performing in nine cities across the UK, and heading to Birmingham's bp Pulse LIVE on November 15, the shows will be the only opportunity to see the four piece – Dan Smith, Will Farquarson, Chris ‘Woody’ Wood and Kyle Simmons, perform live globally in 2025.

The band’s first UK arena shows in over three years, each show will feature songs from across Bastille’s entire discography - everything from fan favourites to deep cuts and intimate unplugged moments, rarities from the Other People’s Heartache mixtapes, alongside seminal moments from across the band’s four top five charting albums, which includes three UK No 1’s - Bad Blood (2013), Wild World (2016), Give Me The Future (2022), and Doom Days, No.4 (2019).

Get your tickets to see Bastille at Birmingham's bp Pulse LIVE on Saturday, November 15, here.

How do you get there?

The venue is right next to Birmingham International rail station. If your train doesn’t go there, you can catch a connecting train at Birmingham New Street; trains are regular and take 10-15 mins. Buses can be caught at Birmingham Moor Street and Solihull stations, you can find out more details here.

There are over 16,000 parking spaces on the NEC campus, Sat Nav users can follow B40 1NT to reach the NEC site and once on site, please follow the directional signage to the appropriate car park for you event. Your event name will be listed on the digital signs across the NEC site. Find out more and book here.

Photo: Sarah Louise Bennett/PA

Doors open

6pm.

Support

Sofia Camara & Ruti.

Set list

The below is the set list for Bastille's opening show in Plymouth on November 5, but they may mix things up a bit:

Things We Lost in the Fire

Shut Off the Lights

Good Grief

Quarter Past Midnight

Warmth

Flaws (alternate version)

Oblivion (followed by snippet of 'Laughter Lines')

Blame

WHAT YOU GONNA DO???

Fake It

Hope for the Future (followed by snippet of 'World Gone Mad')

Doom Days

Adagio For Strings (What Is Love?) / Bite Down / No Angels / Requiem For Blue Jeans / Don't Let Go / bad_news / Weapon / Dreams / What Would You Do? (Other People’s Heartache Mixtape)

Of the Night

Survivin'

Laura Palmer

Save My Soul (live debut, unreleased song)

Happier (Marshmello & Bastille song)

Two Evils

Glory (with snippet of 'Sleepsong')

Pompeii

bp Pulse LIVE venue. Picture: Colin Baldwin Photography Ltd

Food and drink

From market-fresh fish & chips, to perfectly puffed Greek-style Yorkshire puddings, or wild venison hot dogs straight from the griddle, the line-up is packed with bold twists on the classics. Fast, tasty, and made to keep you in the moment.

Bag policy

All bags are searched prior to entry; therefore, to help speed things up and ensure your safety, the venue would prefer if you didn't bring a bag to the venue. If you need to bring one, it needs to meet the following criteria: No bigger than A4 in size (21cm x 30cm x 19cm). Maximum of two compartments. Rucksacks are not permitted.

Enjoy the show!