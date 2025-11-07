Bastille at bp pulse LIVE in Birmingham - Songs from The First 15 Years: Full guide including set list
One of the UK’s biggest and best live acts, multi-platinum selling band, Bastille are on a huge UK arena tour this November. Songs from the first 15 years is a celebration of the band’s career-spanning, multi-billion streaming records so far.
Performing in nine cities across the UK, and heading to Birmingham's bp Pulse LIVE on November 15, the shows will be the only opportunity to see the four piece – Dan Smith, Will Farquarson, Chris ‘Woody’ Wood and Kyle Simmons, perform live globally in 2025.
The band’s first UK arena shows in over three years, each show will feature songs from across Bastille’s entire discography - everything from fan favourites to deep cuts and intimate unplugged moments, rarities from the Other People’s Heartache mixtapes, alongside seminal moments from across the band’s four top five charting albums, which includes three UK No 1’s - Bad Blood (2013), Wild World (2016), Give Me The Future (2022), and Doom Days, No.4 (2019).
Get your tickets to see Bastille at Birmingham's bp Pulse LIVE on Saturday, November 15, here.
How do you get there?
The venue is right next to Birmingham International rail station. If your train doesn’t go there, you can catch a connecting train at Birmingham New Street; trains are regular and take 10-15 mins. Buses can be caught at Birmingham Moor Street and Solihull stations, you can find out more details here.
There are over 16,000 parking spaces on the NEC campus, Sat Nav users can follow B40 1NT to reach the NEC site and once on site, please follow the directional signage to the appropriate car park for you event. Your event name will be listed on the digital signs across the NEC site. Find out more and book here.
Doors open
6pm.
Support
Sofia Camara & Ruti.
Set list
The below is the set list for Bastille's opening show in Plymouth on November 5, but they may mix things up a bit:
Things We Lost in the Fire
Shut Off the Lights
Good Grief
Quarter Past Midnight
Warmth
Flaws (alternate version)
Oblivion (followed by snippet of 'Laughter Lines')
Blame
WHAT YOU GONNA DO???
Fake It
Hope for the Future (followed by snippet of 'World Gone Mad')
Doom Days
Adagio For Strings (What Is Love?) / Bite Down / No Angels / Requiem For Blue Jeans / Don't Let Go / bad_news / Weapon / Dreams / What Would You Do? (Other People’s Heartache Mixtape)
Of the Night
Survivin'
Laura Palmer
Save My Soul (live debut, unreleased song)
Happier (Marshmello & Bastille song)
Two Evils
Glory (with snippet of 'Sleepsong')
Pompeii
Food and drink
From market-fresh fish & chips, to perfectly puffed Greek-style Yorkshire puddings, or wild venison hot dogs straight from the griddle, the line-up is packed with bold twists on the classics. Fast, tasty, and made to keep you in the moment.
Bag policy
All bags are searched prior to entry; therefore, to help speed things up and ensure your safety, the venue would prefer if you didn't bring a bag to the venue. If you need to bring one, it needs to meet the following criteria: No bigger than A4 in size (21cm x 30cm x 19cm). Maximum of two compartments. Rucksacks are not permitted.
Enjoy the show!