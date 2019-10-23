Menu

Train enthusiasts to enjoy exhibition

Train lovers are invited to a group's annual model railway exhibition.

Members of the Rodington Model Railway Society held their annual show in Rodington Village Hall. The show, which attracted exhibitors from all over Shropshire, the West Midlands, Staffordshire and Wales was held to raise money for Rodington Village Hall to improve their disabled facilities. There were 14 track layouts at the show and visitors enjoy the show. PIC BY ANDY CUNNINGHAM: 1/11/08.

Rodington Model Railway will hold its exhibition from 10.30am until 4pm on November 2 at the village hall.

The event will feature over 14 model railway and tramway layouts from the small size to those suitable for running outside in the garden.

The event will also include sales stands.

Oragnisers said: "This will be an excellent family day out, together with the opportunity for the very young to have a go at testing their driving skills on a Thomas the Tank Engine layout."

All proceeds from the event will go towards improvements to disabled facilities at the village hall.

Admission costs £4 for adults and £1 for children. Refreshments will be available.

