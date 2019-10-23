Train enthusiasts to enjoy exhibition

Rodington Model Railway will hold its exhibition from 10.30am until 4pm on November 2 at the village hall.

The event will feature over 14 model railway and tramway layouts from the small size to those suitable for running outside in the garden.

The event will also include sales stands.

Oragnisers said: "This will be an excellent family day out, together with the opportunity for the very young to have a go at testing their driving skills on a Thomas the Tank Engine layout."

All proceeds from the event will go towards improvements to disabled facilities at the village hall.

Admission costs £4 for adults and £1 for children. Refreshments will be available.