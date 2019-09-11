Tech-free festival for the whole family heading to Hawkstone Park and Follies

Boots and Roots will be held on Sunday at Hawkstone Park and Follies.

Carrie Hughes, owner and director of Pink Pebble events, who is organising the festival, says that it is aimed at encouraging families to engage together in healthy activities in the great outdoors, away from screens and technology.

“We’re all guilty of spending too much time indoors staring at screens from time to time and sometimes we just lose the way with ideas of things to do to get us moving and out in the fresh air.

“Sometimes we are left feeling detached as a family and get little quality time together without the interruption of

the phone ringing or an email coming through.

“The idea of the Boots and Roots Festival is to offer activities that the whole family can do together in the great outdoors in the hope that they can take some ideas away to implement at home and encourage more healthy time together whilst of course having fun.”

On the day families can get involved in activities including bush craft, den-building, crafts, cookery classes and sports.

They’ll also find a barefoot sensory walk, giant bale maze, innovation junk yard modelling, 4x4 and off-road driving

Birds of prey, bees, craft and workshops, yoga, first aid and self-defence classes, nature, education and much more are all also being offered for families in a safe environment. Most of the activities are free once visitors are inside the festival and visitors also have exclusive access to the walks, bridges, towers, caves and trails at Hawkstone Park Follies included in the price of their ticket.

Tickets cost £11.50 per adult and £8.50 per child, family discounts are available. Tickets can be purchased in advance via the website or facebook page or purchased on the day at the gate. There are also caterers onsite and free parking.

Gates open at 10am and the festival closes at 5pm.

Further information can be found on the Boots and Roots facebook page or by contacting Carrie on 07801 690809.