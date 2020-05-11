Menu

Joe Lycett, Alex Claridge, Jess Phillips and more support big sleep out

By James Vukmirovic | Entertainment | Published:

A host of famous Brummies have lent their support to a campaign to secure the future of a city charity.

Joe Lycett

#SIFASurvives is a campaign to raise £50,000 for SIFA Fireside, a drop-in centre in Digbeth which aids homeless and vulnerable adults with hot meals, showers, clothing and other services.

It has secured the services of the likes of comedian Joe Lycett, Jess Phillips MP and chef Alex Claridge for the appeal’s flagship event, the Big Brummie Camp Out.

Carly Jones, the charity’s Chief Executive, said she hoped the support given would encourage more people to take part in the event.

She said: "We’ve been using this time to look back at success stories and share the impact of the charity, all at a time when people are more aware of the true value of 'home'.

"To have the support of the likes of Joe Lycett, Jess Phillips MP, and everyone else who has signed up to help truly is heart-warming.

"I encourage everyone to get involved in what we promise to be an evening full of celebration."

To find out how you can support #SIFASurvives and donate to the appeal, visit bit.ly/BigBrummieCampOut.

