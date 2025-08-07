Olivier-Award winning magician joins Ghost Stories by Candelight

Directed by Pentabus Artistic Director, the BAFTA-winning Elle While, the play will feature Sarita Gabony (Our Generation, National Theatre) Ben Castle-Gibb (Kane in Hollyoaks). John Bulleid, the Olivier-award-winning magician and illusion designer, has also joined the team, to create jaw-dropping on stage magic.

Even More Ghost Stories by Candlelight, by Ludlow theatre company Pentabus, tours the UK this spooky season.

The show brings together four contemporary ghost stories from multi award-winning Florence Espeut-Nickless (Destiny), George Devine award winner Simon Longman (Falling Falling Falling Falling), acclaimed writer/performer Anne Odeke (Princess Essex), and HighTide Writers Group Alumni Rosa Torr (RATTUS RATTUS), all set amongst flickering candlelight, reimagining the genre for the 21st century.

Tickets: https://ludlowassemblyrooms.co.uk/show/even-more-ghost-stories-by-candlelight/

Director Elle While said today, ‘Growing up in rural Herefordshire, the supernatural was forever around the corner and I've always loved the possibilities of stories that question beyond the rational. Getting to know the people and places of these contemporary ghost stories by the immeasurable talents of Anne, Flo, Rosa and Simon has already been a great joy and I can't wait to delve deeper and hopefully bring about a show filled with intrigue and surprises.'

Joining Elle and John to complete the creative team are Lu Herbert (Set and Costume Designer), Anna Short (Sound Designer), Jonathan Chan (Lighting Designer), Thomas Quine (Production Manager), and former HighTide Artistic Director Clare Slater (Dramaturg).

HighTide Artistic Director Titilola Dawadu said, ‘It’s been a real pleasure working alongside Elle and the Pentabus Theatre team on Even More…Ghost Stories by Candlelight. There’s something so special about coming together to share stories that have themes that will resonate and are deeply moving, and full of heart - all with a haunting twist! Ben and Sarita will move, delight and frighten audiences across the country.’

Information on the full UK tour: https://pentabus.co.uk/even-more-ghost-stories-candlelight-0