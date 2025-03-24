Telford nursing home celebrates achieving a ‘good’ CQC rating

It is the CQC’s first inspection since Morris Care Centre changed hands in 2023 and the assessment reflects the many positive changes the new owners have introduced at the home, including hiring a new home manager and establishing updated medication and care systems.

The CQC’s report praised the home’s ‘culture of continuous improvement’ and stated that ‘leaders and staff had a shared vision and culture based on listening, learning and trust.’ Senior management were commended as being ‘visible, knowledgeable and supportive, helping staff develop in their roles.’ From the residents’ perspective, the CQC found ‘people were positive about the quality of their care. They felt safe and were fully involved in planning their care.’

Stacie Smith, home manager, Morris Care Centre said: “We are delighted to have been awarded a ‘Good’ rating from the CQC. This well-deserved recognition is testament to the huge efforts all of us at the Care Centre have made to drive through improvements at the home. Our caring team work tirelessly to ensure that our residents feel safe, well-looked after and are always treated with dignity and respect and I am thrilled that their efforts have been so justly rewarded.

Morris Care Centre awarded 'Good' CQC rating

“We will be celebrating with a big party for residents and their families at the end of the month, but we won’t be sitting on our laurels. We are always looking for ways to make the care we provide to our residents even better and we are so pleased that the CQC observed and acknowledged this.”