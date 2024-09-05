World class martial arts gym opens near Tenbury Wells

HA Muay Thai is based on Boraston Lane in Burford, just outside Tenbury Wells. It opened its doors on 31 August to students of all ages and abilities.

The club is run by head coach Somkiat Chokkuea, 39, who fought professionally in his native Thailand for 17 years, before retiring from competition and turning his hand to coaching. He lives in Tenbury Wells with his wife and two children.

Chokkuea has been teaching Muay Thai in Tenbury Wells for over three years, but has now upscaled his business to a fully equipped training facility, where he can offer more classes to a wider audience.

"Muay Thai is a great way to keep fit and healthy," Chokkuea says. "The classes I’ve run in Tenbury have built a real sense of community, with pupils meeting new people and building lasting friendships."

Chokkuea has over 22 years’ coaching experience, with 12 years spent training students in gyms across Thailand, and 10 years here in the UK.

He has taught Muay Thai at every level, from complete beginners to professional fighters at the sport’s top level. He currently trains professional mixed martial artists competing in the UFC as well.

Muay Thai head coach Somkiat Chokkuea (left) with BJJ instructor Tom Morris (right). Photo: Emily Engleheart (4)

Outside HA Muay Thai, Chokkuea also teaches Muay Thai and fitness in a special school, supporting children and young people with complex social, emotional and mental health needs. He says: "These sessions help pupils build confidence and self-esteem, and can be a great opportunity for some pupils to really focus and excel."

Somkiat Chokkuea. Photo: Emily Engleheart

Alongside Muay Thai tuition, the gym offers Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ) classes for children and adults. Tom Morris, Burford local, BJJ blackbelt and competitive MMA fighter, will lead the gym’s BJJ arm.

"I first got into martial arts 15 years ago to learn self-defence and keep fit," Morris says. "I’ve competed in several disciplines and, after a long journey, got my BJJ black belt last year. I’d like to teach the next generation as much as I’ve learnt over the years, and give something back to the local community."

Muay Thai is the national sport of Thailand, and uses striking and clinching techniques to score. Photo: Emily Engleheart

By Emily Engleheart - Contributor