Teams paddle in the rain on The Mere for charity at popular boat regatta

Spectators were treated to a very high standard of competition, considering the intermittent rain bursts that impeded the crews as they paddled. As the afternoon progressed crews developed better techniques for "Turning the Buoy" successfully and good teamwork was shown by all. Senior section winners were Go with The Flow in a time of 3 minutes and 48 seconds, whilst the Ladies Competition was particularly keenly fought, with Boats and Hoes winning the final in a time of 4 min 27 sec. The Junior Competition was over a shorter course, with The Incredibles winning in 2 min 45 sec. The Family Plate was won by Hall of Fame, who posted 2 min 56 sec, also over the shorter course.

The crowd of approximately 2,000 were also able to visit the many amusement and interest stalls on the adjoining Cremorne Gardens, whilst also enjoying performances by The Shropshire Boatmen singers, and the high jinks of many "characters" from the Yellow Bus Company. A bunch of children were constantly tracking the amazing bubble blower, whilst those manning the British Legion First Aid stand spent some time wondering how they might attend to one of the stilt walkers should they have an accident. This was augmented by the many other stalls that provided amusements, attractions and refreshments for all the family.

Ellesmere Rotarian Geoff Corfield expressed his gratitude to everyone for turning out to make the 2024 Regatta such a resounding success despite the weather, both helpers and visitors, saying "The whole event depends upon teamwork both on and off the water and we thank you for supporting our two worthy causes this year."

Helpers included Martyn Humphreys of Specialist Boat Training, plus many from Wrexham Seals, Project SY12, Ellesmere Detachment of the ACF, Ellesmere Carnival, Mike and Sheila Dawson on the Beach, Rotarians from Oswestry and Wem plus 1210 District Governor Jane Cooper, who helped award the trophies with Ellesmere Rotary President Jim Davies. The Bell Boats were provided by Cheshire Scouts.

Mayor of Ellesmere, Graham Hutchinson drew the Raffle and said: "Many thanks to Ellesmere Rotary for giving everyone such a great day out and organising this stellar event in the Ellesmere Calendar. Whatever the weather, the Rotary Regatta tells us that Summer has arrived in Ellesmere".

By Graham Hutchinson - Contributor