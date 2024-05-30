Ludlow charity recognised with civic award for contribution to community

The awards, presented by Ludlow Town Council at its Mayor Making Ceremony, recognise individuals and groups who contribute to our community and go above and beyond.

Branch chair Nicola Twiddy said upon receiving the award, presented by Deputy Mayor Councillor Tim Gill: “It is wonderful to have our small group of volunteers recognised in this way for all their hard work, time and commitment to helping and supporting families in the community.

"We support families from pregnancy right through to parenthood by providing a weekly bumps, baby and beyond playgroup, as well as orchestrating a popular biannual Nearly New Sale where families can purchase pre-loved baby and children’s items. We also offer free New Parent Packs, which is a bag full of goodies such as nappies, wipes, maternity pads and more.

"A special mention goes to our volunteer Bex Bromley, without whom NCT Ludlow wouldn’t be what it is today."

Deputy town clerk Kate Adams added: "Ludlow Town Council is pleased to be able to recognise local people and groups of volunteers who make such a difference to our town and its community.

"This award, and recognition, given to Ludlow NCT shows how much these community organisations are valued by the town council and local residents. Well done to everyone involved."

By Ceri Saunders - Contributor