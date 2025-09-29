Modella to buy 156 Claire’s Accessories stores in rescue deal

Fashion accessories chain Claire’s has agreed to sell 156 shops to investment group to Modella Capital, securing around 1,000 jobs, administrators have said.

However, the future of 145 stores not included in the deal remains uncertain.

Administrators at Interpath said the majority of Claire’s UK business and assets had been sold to Modella, securing its future on British high streets.

It comes after Modella, which recently bought WH Smith’s high street chain, reached a deal with the retailer’s US parent firm Ames Watson.

Natasha Harbinson, managing director at Interpath who led the sales process, said: “Following an agreement between Modella Capital and Ames Watson in the US in relation to the Claire’s brand, we are pleased to confirm a sale of the majority of Claire’s UK business and assets which will ensure this popular brand will continue to trade on high streets up and down the UK.”

Interpath said 145 Claire’s shops were not included as part of the deal, and will stay open as usual while it continues to assess options for them.