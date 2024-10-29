Emiliano Martinez wants silverware with Aston Villa after claiming Yashin Trophy

Emiliano Martinez is targeting trophies with Aston Villa after being named as the best goalkeeper in the world for the second year running.

Martinez claimed the Yashin Trophy at the Ballon d’Or awards ceremony in Paris to add to the title he won in 2023.

The Argentinian has helped his country win the World Cup and Copa America in the last two years and wants similar success for Villa, who could move into the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup with victory over Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

“It’s huge for me,” he said on the club’s official website.

“I always dreamed of playing one game for the national team. Coming from such a young lad to England and trying to work my way up to succeed at Aston Villa and with the national team, winning one (cap) was an honour.

“Back-to-back (Yashin Trophies) is something I never expected. I’m just proud to be here today. All thanks go to my family and friends.

“Sometimes when you’re on the pitch you behave in the way that you want to win the game.

“Off the pitch, I’m a dad, I’m a proud man, I’m a husband, I’m a son. On the pitch, I want to do everything I can to help my national team and my club, which is Aston Villa.

“We’re doing something amazing in the club, we’re moving forward. We’ve won back-to-back trophies with the national team and that’s all I care about.”

Martinez may well get a rest against Palace with boss Unai Emery set to swap his side around considerably.

The Spaniard has gone on record several times this season saying the League Cup is at the bottom of his list of priorities as the club aim to challenge in the Premier League and Champions League.

Tyrone Mings and Boubacar Kamara could be handed starts after they returned to the first-team fray after long-term knee injuries.