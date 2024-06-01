Alexander Zverev avoids shock exit to ‘unbelievably dangerous’ Tallon Griekspoor

Alexander Zverev came though a five-set marathon to reach the fourth round of the French Open.

The German fourth seed was on the brink of a shock exit after falling a break down in the final set against Dutch world number 26 Tallon Griekspoor.

He cut a frustrated figure as he argued with umpire Marijana Veljovic over a line call after Griekspoor secured the break with a volley.

But Zverev hit back to force a deciding set tie-break and finished with an ace to register a 3-6 9-4 6-2 4-6 7-6 (3) victory.

“Incredible match, incredible player, unbelievably dangerous. I don’t like to play against him. Credit to him,” said Zverev.

It was Zverev’s first match since a trial over domestic abuse allegations against him – which he denies – opened in Berlin on Friday.

Daniil Medvedev wore a pair of black leggings as he won a tight third-round match against Tomas Machac.

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, wearing leg protection because of the cold, plays a shot against Tomas Machac (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

The Russian fifth seed sported the long-legged Lycra under his shorts and socks in a bid to ward off the chilly Paris temperatures.

He soon warmed to his task, though, wrapping up a 7-6 (4) 7-5 victory on Court Suzanne Lenglen to reach the fourth round.

Machac, who – by contrast – was wearing probably the skimpiest shorts in tennis, did come up with one spectacular piece of improvisation.

A right-handed player, he switched to play two left-handed forehands in a row to secure a break of the Medvedev serve.

Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime caused a surprise when he upset American hotshot Ben Shelton.

In a match badly affected by the rain, Auger-Aliassime finished off 15th seed Shelton under the roof on Court Suzanne Lenglen, winning 6-4 6-2 6-1,

Auger-Aliassime, once six in the world but now seeded 21, will face Carlos Alcaraz in round four.