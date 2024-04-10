Remember me? Harry Kane continues goalscoring spree against Arsenal

Harry Kane scored his 15th goal in 20 appearances against Arsenal as Bayern Munich drew 2-2 at the Emirates Stadium in the Champions League.

The former Tottenham striker enjoyed a prolific record in north London derbies and a summer change of scenery made no difference.

Here, the PA news agency looks at his record against his long-time rivals.

Scourge of the Gunners

Harry Kane, left, was prolific for Tottenham against Arsenal (Paul Childs/PA)

Kane, released from Arsenal as an eight-year-old written off by then-academy boss Liam Brady as “a bit chubby”, wasted little time in senior football in showing them the error of their ways.

He scored both Spurs goals in his first derby, a 2-1 win in February 2015, and five in his first four Premier League games against the Gunners.

He was finally kept at bay in Arsenal’s 2-0 win in November 2017, and in a pair of League Cup ties, but scored in nine of his first 10 league derbies.

With 14 goals in 17 games, the Gunners were his third-favourite Premier League opponent – he scored 18 against Leicester and 15 versus Everton, in 16 appearances against each. Only he, Alan Shearer, Les Ferdinand, Sergio Aguero and Wayne Rooney have scored more than 14 against a single opponent in the competition, with Shearer’s 20 against Leeds a record.

Spurs won six, lost six and drew five of those 17 games but won five, drew five and lost only two when Kane scored. The two League Cup meetings brought one win apiece.

The goal for Bayern means he has scored at least once against Arsenal in each of the last 10 seasons.

On the spot

Kane put Bayern ahead in the 32nd minute on Tuesday from the penalty spot, a frequent source of goals for him against Arsenal.

William Saliba’s foul on Leroy Sane gave Kane the chance and he calmly sent David Raya the wrong way.

Of the 15 goals he has now scored against the Gunners, eight have been penalties – five out of six between 2016 and 2019 and each of his last three going back to May 2022.

The England captain has a 100 per cent record from penalties against Arsenal in his career.