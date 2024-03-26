Ellyse Perry says Ashes Test at MCG ‘amazing’ but unsure about four-day return

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry was enthusiastic about the Melbourne Cricket Ground staging the Women’s Ashes Test early next year but was more reserved about a return to a four-day contest.

The 100,000-capacity MCG will host a day-night encounter running from January 30 to February 2, with the Test bringing the series to an end for the first time in the multi-format era.

Last year’s Ashes Test at Trent Bridge ran for five days for the second time in women’s cricket history and justified the extension as Australia prevailed against hosts England on the final day following draws in each of the three previous four-day meetings between the two rivals.

The Women’s Ashes will be held in January and February next year (Gareth Copley/Pool/PA)

While Perry was thrilled with the announcement that the MCG is set to host its first women’s Test since 1949, the 33-year-old had mixed feelings about a four-day game, with 100 overs per day.

“It’s certainly an amazing opportunity for the team to play at such an iconic Australian cricket venue and in such a big occasion like an Ashes series,” Perry told reporters.

“That’s the next evolution for women’s cricket (and) more globally as well for women’s sport, we’re starting to see that happen more and more often across the board.

“I’ve got a really small sample size of one five-day Test match and we managed to get a result in that, so I suppose my bias skews towards that, having played a number of four-day games where we haven’t got results.

“We probably need to do some more quantifiable work on what is most effective for the women’s game.

“It’s so contextual to the venue that you play at and your opposition as well, and various other conditions.

“Going forward this is going to be a question that keeps popping up until we’re able to really ascertain what is most effective for women’s Test matches.”

The multi-format series gets under way on January 12 with the first of three ODIs while the Sydney Cricket Ground and Adelaide Oval are among the T20 venues ahead of a possible pink-ball Test decider at the MCG.

Australia have held the Women’s Ashes since 2015, retaining the trophy last summer after a thrilling 8-8 points draw in England, who rebounded from the Test defeat by winning both white-ball series 2-1.

“The first women’s Test match at the MCG since 1949, and the first day-night Test at that historic ground, will be a memorable occasion and another important milestone for women’s cricket as we take more games to major stadiums including the SCG and Adelaide Oval,” said Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley.

Women’s 2025 Ashes schedule:

ODIs

12 January: North Sydney Oval, Sydney

14 January: Junction Oval, Melbourne

17 January: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

T20s

20 January: SCG, Sydney

23 January: Manuka Oval, Canberra

25 January: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Test

30 January-2 February: MCG, Melbourne (D/N)