Mohamed Salah included in Liverpool’s travelling party for Sparta Prague clash

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has travelled to the Czech Republic for the Europa League last-16 first leg against Sparta Prague after returning to training.

The Egypt international’s presence on the flight from Merseyside is particularly significant in the context of the week with Premier League title rivals Manchester City due at Anfield on Sunday.

Salah has played just 46 minutes since leaving the African Cup of Nations early with a hamstring injury on January 18.

Mohamed Salah is part of the squad for the Europa League last-16 tie against Sparta Prague (Peter Byrne/PA)

Those came in one substitute appearance against Brentford in mid-February, following which the 31-year-old was sidelined after what manager Jurgen Klopp said was muscle fatigue.

Klopp has taken his strongest available squad to Prague, having been afforded the relative luxury of five days between matches, and that means the likes of Darwin Nunez and Wataru Endo, both substitutes for the weekend’s win at Nottingham Forest, are likely to start.

However, 18-year-old striker Jayden Danns, who scored twice in last week’s FA Cup win over Southampton, has not travelled due to a concussion issue after Saturday’s game.

Sparta coach Brian Priske admits he does not know which side Klopp will field but is not focusing on individuals.

“Liverpool are playing great this season and my boys will have their hands full,” he told a press conference.

“It is also difficult to predict who will start for them, considering the size and quality of their squad.

“However, we’re more interested in their style of play than specific personnel.”