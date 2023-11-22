Stephen Kenny leaves role as Ireland manager after contract is not renewed

Stephen Kenny’s contract as manager of the Republic of Ireland will not be renewed, the Football Association of Ireland has announced.

His departure comes following Ireland’s disappointing Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, where the team missed out on a spot in next year’s finals in Germany.

Their qualification run came to a close on Saturday after being beaten 1-0 by the Netherlands in Amsterdam and as a result finished fourth in the Group B standings having won only two of their eight games.

Kenny’s final game in charge came in a 1-1 friendly draw against New Zealand (Niall Carson/PA)

Kenny’s final game in charge saw Ireland draw 1-1 with New Zealand in a friendly in Dublin on Tuesday, with the FAI deciding that his contract would not be renewed following the conclusion of the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

They added that “now is the right time for change” ahead of friendly matches taking place in March and June 2024 and confirmed that the recruitment process for a new head coach is now under way.

Speaking about the decision, FAI CEO Jonathan Hill said: “Over the period of his tenure, Stephen and his staff have worked tirelessly to create the right environment to support the development of our senior men’s team, and we are hugely grateful for that considerable contribution.

“Stephen has also overseen an important period of transition for our senior men’s national team and has given debuts to a significant number of new and younger players and this will serve as a solid platform for whoever now takes this group of players forward.”

FAI President Gerry McAnaney added: “The Board and all at the FAI would like to sincerely thank Stephen and his staff for their hard work, professionalism and unwavering dedication to the team, the fans, and to Irish football. We wish Stephen every success for the future.”

Kenny has been at the helm since 2020, replacing Mick McCarthy and has overseen plenty of changes within the squad, but only recorded six wins out of 29 competitive matches during his reign.

His contract expired following the New Zealand draw and admitted post-match he did not expect to continue as Ireland manager.

“Of course, it would be a dream to carry on and manage the team, of course it would, but my instinct is that’s not going to happen,” Kenny said.

“That’s my own instinct and the evidence suggests that probably won’t happen, so I respect that as well.”