Lucas Herbert holds nerve in play-off to win ISPS Handa Championship

Lucas Herbert

Lucas Herbert edged out Canada’s Aaron Cockerill in a play-off that went to a second additional hole as the Australian claimed his third DP World Tour title at the ISPS Handa Championship.

Herbert settled for a final round of 67 after missing a 20-foot birdie putt on the 18th and his overall 15 under-par score was matched as Cockerill also made par at the last, despite finding a greenside bunker.

Cockerill’s putt on the first extra hole lipped out and Herbert had the edge soon after, even though he sent his tee shot into the trees, recovering to leave himself a putt which secured victory in Japan.

“It’s a real honour,” Herbert said in quotes on the DP World Tour website. “Just to be back in Japan and win as well – I’ve come here so many times and loved it. To get back here and win, it means a lot.

“I think it’s cool to be able to win everywhere and have a lot of good memories from all the spots in the world where you have played.”