Blackburn upset Leicester to join Premier League trio in FA Cup quarter-finals

Leicester City v Blackburn Rovers – Emirates FA Cup – Fifth Round – King Power Stadium

Blackburn upset Leicester to reach the FA quarter-finals for the first time since 2015 with a 2-1 win at the King Power Stadium.

Tyrhys Dolan and Sammie Szmodics capitalised on dismal defending from the Foxes to upset the 2021 Cup winners as Brendan Rodgers’ 200th Leicester game, four years into his reign, ended in defeat.

Kelechi Iheanacho pulled a goal back but it was not enough to prevent another dispiriting night in a poor season for Leicester.

Phil Foden scored twice as Manchester City overpowered Bristol City 3-0 at Ashton Gate.

Foden applied the finish to Riyad Mahrez’s cross as Pep Guardiola’s side took the lead only seven minutes in but had to wait to add to their lead as the hosts battled hard and created opportunities of their own.

However, Foden put the tie beyond doubt in the 74th minute with a strike which deflected off Max O’Leary before Kevin De Bruyne added a third from distance soon after.

Manor Solomon’s fourth goal in as many matches helped Fulham advance with a 2-0 win over Leeds.

Solomon scored with a fine curling effort, although it was second best on the night to a stunning strike from distance by Joao Palhinha.

Leeds, showing signs of improvement under Javi Gracia, thought they had taken the lead with what would have been Georginho Rutter’s first goal for the club early on but referee Christopher Kavanagh ruled it out straight away for a soft foul in the area and VAR did not intervene.

Brighton’s Evan Ferguson, second left, celebrates his goal against Stoke (Nigel French/PA)

Teenager Evan Ferguson fired Brighton into the quarter-finals with his goal enough to earn a 1-0 win away to Stoke.

The 18-year-old Brighton international struck on the half-hour mark, his fifth goal for the Seagulls.