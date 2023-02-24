Arsenal and Man City fined for surrounding referee Anthony Taylor

Referee Anthony Taylor

Arsenal and Manchester City have both been fined after their players surrounded referee Anthony Taylor at different times during the top-of-the-table Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium.

The Football Association charged the two title challengers for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during City’s 3-1 win on February 15.

Several City players protested following the decision by Taylor to award Arsenal a penalty late in the first half for a foul by goalkeeper Ederson on Eddie Nketiah, with Bukayo Saka equalising from the spot.

During the second half, Arsenal players reacted when defender Gabriel was ruled to have fouled Erling Haaland, resulting in another penalty – but the decision was overturned following a VAR review for offside in the build-up.

In the 64th minute, City players also appealed for a caution to be shown to Nketiah.

@Arsenal and @ManCity have both been fined by an independent Regulatory Commission after their players surrounded the match official at different times during their Premier League fixture on Wednesday 15 February. Full statement: https://t.co/dXczCIXJvC pic.twitter.com/XwdwIcG4Zv — FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) February 24, 2023

An independent regulatory commission heard the case against both clubs and fined Arsenal £65,000 – with an additional £20,000 imposed which had been suspended from an earlier disciplinary case in the FA Cup tie against Oxford.

Manchester City were fined £75,000 after the club admitted it failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion at the relevant times during the match.

A statement from the FA read: “Arsenal and Manchester City have both been fined by an independent regulatory commission after their players surrounded the match official at different times during their Premier League fixture on Wednesday 15 February.

“Arsenal have been fined £65,000 after the club admitted that it failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 56th minute of the fixture. As a consequence, an independent Appeal Board has imposed an additional fine of £20,000, which had been suspended from an earlier determination relating to the club’s breach in their game against Oxford United on 9 January.