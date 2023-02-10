Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Anderson enjoys Broad bowling and Wyatt was waiting – Friday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

England’s cricketers are hoping to taste success in the coming weeks.

England v South Africa – LV= Insurance Test Series – Second Test – Day One – Emirates Old Trafford
England v South Africa – LV= Insurance Test Series – Second Test – Day One – Emirates Old Trafford

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 10.

Cricket

James Anderson enjoyed Stuart Broad’s performance.

Danni Wyatt was ready.

Football

Bristol City’s squad dished the dirt.

Bastian Schweinsteiger liked Ana Ivanovic’s news.

John Terry nailed his colours to the mast.

Golf

It was wet in Singapore.

MMA

Conor McGregor hooked up with Chris Brown.

Boxing

Ricky Hatton had a run.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News