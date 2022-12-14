Notification Settings

Ex-England striker Ellen White announces pregnancy

Published:

The 33-year-old retired in August following the Lionesses’ Euro 2022 glory.

Ellen White

Former England striker Ellen White has announced she is pregnant.

The 33-year-old, who retired in August following the Lionesses’ Euro 2022 glory, posted on social media that she is expecting a baby in April.

White posted a picture of her and her husband holding the Euro 2022 trophy with the caption “Mum and Dad. April 2023.”

The former Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City player called time on her career just a few weeks after she helped England to victory in the European Championship.

She finished her international career with 52 goals in 113 caps over a 12-year period.

