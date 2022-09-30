Notification Settings

Harry Maguire to miss Manchester derby through injury

UK & international sportsPublished:

Erik ten Hag’s side are playing their first Premier League match since beating Arsenal 3-1 at Old Trafford on September 4.

Harry Maguire will miss the Manchester derby
Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are both doubts for the Manchester derby – a clash Manchester United captain Harry Maguire will miss through injury.

Erik ten Hag’s side are playing their first Premier League match since beating Arsenal 3-1 at Old Trafford on September 4 after the Crystal Palace and Leeds fixtures were called off following the death of the Queen.

High-flying Manchester City are sure to provide a stern test for United, who could be without three first-team players at the Etihad Stadium.

Marcus Rashford is a doubt
Marcus Rashford is a doubt (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Harry Maguire is injured and I think for the rest we have some doubts,” Ten Hag said.

“With Anthony Martial, he was training all week with the group so really happy with that situation. He’s performing really well.

“Rashford returns into training so also we are happy with that. For the rest, only the long-term injuries like Axel Tuanzebe and Brandon Williams are not available.”

