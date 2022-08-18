Notification Settings

Milestone for Kane and Mourinho helps groundsman – Thursday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Fallon Sherrock was again on target.

Harry Kane and Jose Mourinho

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 18.

Football

Harry Kane celebrated a milestone.

Jose had extra work to do.

Arsenal passed the phone to a new signing.

Ian Wright got some stick from Alan Shearer.

Gary Lineker enjoyed the cricket.

Palace cleared things up.

Cricket

Lord’s turned red.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton was enjoying village life.

MMA

Conor McGregor delved into the archives.

Darts

Michael van Gerwen had a nice background for an interview.

Fallon Sherrock was on target yet again.

Tennis

Cameron Norrie won the Battle of the Brits.

UK & international sports

