Football rumours: Chelsea consider record-bid for defender Wesley Fofana

Chelsea and Brighton have been preparing contracts in the night in order to get Marc Cucurella deal signed on Friday. Medical was perfect and Thomas Tuchel is now waiting for him. ?? #CFC

Fee confirmed as advanced earlier: £55m guaranteed plus £7m in add-ons to Brighton. pic.twitter.com/Q9evTxD01m

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2022