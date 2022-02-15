Manu Tuilagi named in 25-man England training squad

England and Sale centre Manu Tuilagi has recovered from a hamstring injury

Manu Tuilagi and Courtney Lawes have been included in Eddie Jones’ 25-man England squad for a five-day training camp in London.

Sale centre Tuilagi continued his recent return for his club at the weekend after recovering from a hamstring injury, while Northampton forward Lawes has been sidelined due to a head injury.

England Rugby announced on Twitter: “Manu Tuilagi returns to the squad after injury. Sam Simmonds will not take part in training this week as part of the management of an ongoing hip issue and will be rehabbing in camp.

Eddie Jones has named a 25-player England squad for a five day training camp in London. There's a return for @Manutuilagi ⤵ — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) February 15, 2022

“Courtney Lawes and Jonny Hill will also join up with the squad. Lawes will continue to work through return to play protocols and Jonny Hill is undergoing rehab on a fibula injury.”

England, 33-0 winners against Italy in Rome on Sunday, take on Wales at Twickenham in their next Six Nations match a week on Saturday.

Tuilagi, 30, suffered a hamstring injury while scoring a try in his last appearance for England, a 27-26 Autumn series win over South Africa in November, and his powerful midfield presence could give Jones an alternative option against Wales.

Courtney Lawes captained England in Owen Farrell’s absence in the autumn (Glyn Kirk/PA)

He made his return for Sale off the bench in their recent win at Harlequins and played for the first 52 minutes in Saturday’s home win against Worcester.

Lawes has been sidelined with a head injury suffered in mid-January and he continues to progress through the return to play protocols.