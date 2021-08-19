Alan Knill joins Wales coaching staff

Alan Knill

Wales manager Robert Page has added former Rotherham and Scunthorpe boss Alan Knill to his coaching staff for the rest of their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Knill, 56, replaces Arsenal coach Albert Stuivenberg on the backroom team after the Dutchman left the role following Euro 2020.

Page said: “I am delighted that Alan is joining us for the remainder of the World Cup qualifying campaign.

“I have known Alan for a long time. He brings a wealth of experience to the coaching team, and I am delighted that he is on board as we look to qualify for our first World Cup since 1958.”

Knill, who won one cap for Wales in 1988, will link up with the squad for next month’s friendly against Finland in Helsinki before qualifiers against Belarus and Estonia.

He said: “I am very excited to be joining Rob, the staff and the rest of the squad. I played for Cymru and I recently lost my dad who was a passionately proud Welshman, he would have been thrilled.

“I was delighted when I took the call from Rob, I have worked with several of the players and I’m excited to meet the whole squad.