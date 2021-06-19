England reflect on underwhelming night at Wembley – Saturday’s sporting social

Gareth Southgate’s side failed to impress as they were held to a goalless draw by Scotland.

England were left frustrated against Scotland
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 19.

Football

England players reflected on a frustrating evening against Scotland.

Jordan Henderson and Ben White were getting back to work.

Germany’s Robin Gosens caught the eye against Portugal.

The German players celebrated a much-needed 4-2 win.

Georginio Wijnaldum was keeping his chin up.

West Ham’s Tomas Soucek looked ahead to the Czech Republic’s clash with England.

Stoke-born Blackburn striker Ben Brereton celebrated scoring Chile’s winner against Bolivia in the Copa America.

France players reflected on the team’s comeback draw against Hungary.

Thibaut Courtois was working hard.

Cricket

Ben Stokes was looking forward to being back in action.

Kevin Pietersen worked on his drive.

American football

Odell Beckham Jr was taking it day by day.

