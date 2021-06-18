England and Scotland players take the knee ahead of kick-off

England v Scotland – UEFA Euro 2020 – Group D – Wembley Stadium

Players and staff from both England and Scotland took the knee ahead of their Euro 2020 clash.

While the England squad have seen the gesture booed by a minority of supporters of late, Scotland have been standing against racism before games.

Having initially said they would not take the knee, the visitors relented and – despite both sets of supporters booing their rivals’ national anthems – the reaction to the anti-racism gesture was the most positive of recent games, with a cacophony of noise drowning out barely audible booing.

The anti-racism gesture received a largely positive response (Mike Egerton/PA)

The England team knelt ahead of kick-off in their Euro 2020 victory over Croatia on Sunday, where a pocket of fans within Wembley continued to boo the anti-racism stance.

It followed more vociferous jeering in the two warm-up matches at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium and despite calls from Prime Minister Boris Johnson, England boss Gareth Southgate and the Football Association not to react negatively to the gesture.