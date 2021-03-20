Support for Kamara and Jordan’s incredible fielding – Saturday’s sporting social

Lewis Hamilton was hard at work on his Hamilton Commission.

Glen Kamara has received plenty of support
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 20.

Football

Players stood with Glen Kamara…

… while Chelsea’s Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi spoke out about their experiences with racism.

A rare enjoyable trip to the capital for Leeds.

Will Harry Kane help Tottenham get the job done at Aston Villa?

Saints go marching on.

Three-o Walcott.

Bastian Schweinsteiger picked up some good habits in his short spell in England.

Former Gunner Heather O’Reilly enjoyed a big win for Arsenal.

Cricket

Jason Roy… sorry, Chris Jordan’s heroics for England drew plenty of plaudits.

One of India’s greatest enjoyed the hard-fought series.

India bound.

Kevin Pietersen was back on the bike.

Formula One

Boxing

David Haye was backing Lawrence Okolie in his title fight against Krzysztof Glowacki.

So too Dereck Chisora.

Lennox Lewis was asking some important questions.

UFC

Conor McGregor made a vow.

