Raikkonen’s snowman and Pogba pokes fun at Martial – Wednesday’s sporting social

?? Phil Masinga played for @LUFC in the @premierleague, helped @BafanaBafana win the @CAF_Online AFCON in 1996 and scored the goal that qualified them for their 1st #WorldCup

? 2 years ago today 'Chippa' tragically passed away, aged 49, but he will never be forgotten pic.twitter.com/GsNNa5wzBg

— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) January 13, 2021