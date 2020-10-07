Stefanos Tsitsipas storms past Andrey Rublev to reach French Open semi-finals

France Tennis French Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas roared into the semi-finals of the French Open with a three-set demolition of Andrey Rublev.

Russian Rublev, the 13th seed, was seemingly in control during the opening set, leading 5-3 with Tsitsipas serving to stay in it.

Four games later Rublev had lost the set, and barely over an hour later he had lost the match, winning only five more games as he was sent packing from Roland Garros.

What looked on paper another potential five-setter turned into a 7-5 6-2 6-3 procession for the Greek fifth seed.

Tsitsipas said: “I’ve been feeling really comfortable on this court and despite a bad start and being a break down I remembered what a big fighter I am.

“It’s about fighting and trying to find solutions at difficult moments. I managed to get my brain working and found solutions.

“Roland Garros is a tournament I have been watching since I was a kid and always dreamed of playing on these courts.

Andrey Rublev had no answer to the Greek (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

“I used to skip classes at school to watch it. That’s how much I like this tournament. It’s a dream come true playing here and in front of the public.”

Tsitsipas had led by two sets and 5-1 only to lose to Borna Coric at the US Open last month, and just last Sunday in the Hamburg final he served at 5-3 up in the deciding set against Rublev, only to lose it 7-5.