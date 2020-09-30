Government to provide rescue package for National League clubs

National League clubs have received an offer of financial aid from the Government which will help them start the season this weekend.

The future of the three leagues – the National League, the National League North and the National League South – had been in doubt after plans to allow spectators into grounds were shelved last week.

The 2020-21 season is due to begin on Saturday, but it was feared that without Government intervention many of the 67 clubs could have faced financial ruin if they did not have matchday revenue to rely on.

National League Statement | Update on Commencement of 2020/21 Season ➡️ https://t.co/GDAm7Ern10 pic.twitter.com/jUj5obQuzM — The National League (@TheVanaramaNL) September 24, 2020

Several clubs were vocal in their calls for a Government rescue package and talks with the Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) over a bailout have been fruitful, with money due to be sent over before the weekend.

The PA news agency understands that the final amount and how the clubs will be paid is still being finalised, but it is enough money to see them through until their fans are allowed back into stadiums.

Dagenham managing director Steve Thompson told the PA news agency: “It is fantastic the Government has realised the importance of the 67 clubs of the National League.”

The National League is set to start on Saturday, while National League North and South clubs are in FA Cup qualifying action.