Fury’s in camp and England’s cricketers reflect – Thursday’s sporting social

UK & international sports | Published:

James Milner was not happy Andy Robertson’s book was unsigned.

Tyson Fury, James Anderson and Stuart Broad

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 17.

Football

Andrew Robertson’s new page-turner got James Milner gripped.

Harry Maguire was delighted with the money raised from Soccer Aid.

Marcus Rashford enjoyed some success.

Sergio Aguero was training.

Cristiano Ronaldo showed off his muscles.

Kalvin Phillips enjoyed a happier ending in the second part of Leeds’ documentary.

All smiles at Leicester.

Caption this ? @madders

John Terry had a day on the course.

Hal Robson-Kanu was delighted to captain West Brom to a win.

Shane Duffy shared his US Open tips.

Boxing

Tyson Fury was in camp.

Cricket

What are we going to do without any more international cricket this summer?

James Anderson, Jos Buttler and Stuart Broad reflected on an eventful summer.

Skills.

Kane Williamson was back in action.

Great to be back in orange! #orangearmy #ipl

UFC

Family time for Conor McGregor.

❤️?

Golf

Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson looked sharp.

Be wary of the 18th at Winged Foot!

Tennis

There was a great honour for Billie Jean King as the Fed Cup was rebranded in her name.

And she was congratulated by Serena Williams.

Maria Sharapova clocked up the miles.

Laura Robson was enjoying her break.

Positano spam incoming ?

UK & international sports

