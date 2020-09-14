Two players charged by RFL with grabbing testicles of opponents

Warrington winger Tom Lineham and Hull KR half-back Jordan Abdull could both face lengthy bans after being charged with grabbing the testicles of opponents.

The two players will face Rugby Football League disciplinary hearings on Tuesday following a review of last weekend’s Betfred Super League games.

Lineham’s alleged transgression was deemed the most serious. The Wolves three-quarter was charged with a Grade F offence – the most serious on the RFL’s scale – of “other contrary conduct” for a grab on Castleford’s Alex Foster in Thursday’s meeting at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

The 27-year-old, who has had an eventful year after suffering a bad bout of Covid-19 and burning his hand in an accident with a petrol can, could face an eight-match ban if found guilty.

Jordan Abdull could be suspended for up to five games if guilty (Mike Egerton/PA)

Abdull was charged with a Grade D offence, meaning a potential ban of three to five matches if guilty, for allegedly grabbing the genitals of St Helens’ James Bentley on Friday.

Saints winger Tommy Makinson was banned for five matches for a similar offence recently, although his Grade F charge was downgraded to Grade E.

Four other players have received suspensions for different offences and will have until 11am on Tuesday to appeal.

Leeds’ Alex Sutcliffe has been handed a two-match ban for dangerous contact in the Rhinos’ win over Huddersfield and team-mate Brad Dwyer has been excluded for one game for a shoulder charge.

St Helens back Kevin Naiqama has been banned for two games for a high tackle against Hull KR and Castleford’s Adam Milner one fixture for illegal use of the knees. Huddersfield’s Leroy Cudjoe received a caution for a dangerous throw.