Andy Murray handed French Open wild card

Three-time grand slam champion Andy Murray has received a wild card into the French Open main draw.

Proceedings in Roland Garros will get under way on September 27 and the Scot will not have to worry about qualifying after being given a free pass into the first round.

The former world number one reached the final of the clay grand slam in 2016 before he required hip resurfacing surgery in 2019 to save his career.

Which players will benefit from wild cards to the qualifiers and to the main draw of #RolandGarros 2020?Take a look. ?? — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) September 14, 2020

Murray made the US Open second round last month but has not appeared at the French Open since he lost to Stan Wawrinka in a marathon five-set last-four encounter three years ago.

Between 2014 and 2017, the two-time Wimbledon champion qualified for the semi-finals at Roland Garros for four consecutive years but will enter the tournament without any competition practice on clay after he decided against playing at the Italian Open this week.

Murray is the only non-French player among the men’s wild cards while in the women’s singles, there are places for Eugenie Bouchard – a semi-finalist and Wimbledon finalist in 2014 – and recent US Open quarter-finalist Tsvetana Pironkova.