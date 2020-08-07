Halliwell Jones Stadium to host five Super League games at end of August

Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium will host five Super League games on the weekend of August 29 and 30 after being added to the list of venues to stage matches behind closed doors.

Super League resumed last weekend at Emerald Headingley in Leeds, which will also stage a full round of fixtures in the next couple of days before the action heads to St Helens’ Totally Wicked Stadium next weekend.

After that, Warrington’s venue will throw open its gates with a double and triple header at the back end of the month.

Leeds will play Salford and the Wolves take on Wakefield on Saturday, while Huddersfield go up against Hull and Wigan face Catalans Dragons on Sunday, where Hull KR-St Helens rounds off the weekend.

Super League said: “Further details for September will be announced in due course.”