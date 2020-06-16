Making Manchester proud: Football praises Rashford for school meals campaign

Teammates, football clubs and sports stars of the past have united to commend Marcus Rashford’s successful campaign to extend the children’s food voucher scheme into the summer holidays.

The 22-year-old Manchester United forward’s open letter to MPs resulted in a Government U-turn on Tuesday.

In response, his club tweeted: “A hero. An inspiration. One of our own. We are so proud of you, @MarcusRashford.”

But local rivals also took to social media to praise the young Englishman’s work.

Manchester City tweeted: “Fantastic work @MarcusRashford, making Manchester proud.”

Down the M62, Liverpool also complimented Rashford, posting: “Children in our region will benefit because of the actions of this remarkable role model.

“From Liverpool With Love.”

Former England striker Gary Lineker praised Rashford for his “extraordinary campaign and win”, posting: “Great to see @ManUtd’s number 10 changing policy at number 10.”

The Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) described Rashford’s work as an “amazing achievement”.

One of his current team-mates, Harry Maguire said his efforts were “top class”.

Former Arsenal star Ian Wright posted a series of clapping emojis to show his appreciation, while former United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar tweeted: “Well done @MarcusRashford making a difference off the pitch with providing free school meals and the government backing you also!”

Tottenham’s official account posted: “Amazing work, @MarcusRashford. This will make a huge difference to so many young people across our communities.”

In Tuesday’s coronavirus press conference, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had spoken to Rashford to “congratulate him” on his campaign, adding: “I thank him for what he’s done.”