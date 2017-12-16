Advertising
Mesut Ozil fires Arsenal to victory over Newcastle
The Gunners have won their last 10 games against Newcastle in the league
Arsenal returned to winning ways but had Mesut Ozil to thank for scoring a wonderful winner on an otherwise average afternoon for the Gunners as they toiled against out of form Newcastle.
Having taken just two points from their last three outings, Arsene Wenger could not have wished for a better game to pick up a first Premier League win of the month.
But the performance in a tight 1-0 win over the Magpies was met with incredulity from pockets of the home fans, with the likes of Alexis Sanchez and the recalled Alexandre Lacazette struggling to make an impact once again.
What they said
Tweet of the Match
Advertising
Star man – Mesut Ozil
Newcastle put in something of a shift for manager Rafael Benitez but had nothing to show for it, while many of Arsenal’s big names were off-form yet again. Therefore Ozil, if only for his match-winning effort, takes the man-of-the-match plaudits for his side.
Moment of the Match
Advertising
Ozil’s goal not only settled the match in Arsenal’s favour but was an effort worthy of winning any football match.
The Germany international controlled his volley to perfection where a lesser player would have simply leathered the ball as hard as they could.
Ozil may be out of contract in the summer and scoring goals like this will show Arsenal fans just what they could be missing if the club fail to keep him.
Data Point
Arsenal have now won their last 10 Premier League meetings with Newcastle.
Match Ratings
Who’s up next?
Arsenal v West Ham (Carabao Cup, December 19)
West Ham v Newcastle (Premier League, December 23)
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.