Mesut Ozil fires Arsenal to victory over Newcastle

Arsenal returned to winning ways but had Mesut Ozil to thank for scoring a wonderful winner on an otherwise average afternoon for the Gunners as they toiled against out of form Newcastle.

Having taken just two points from their last three outings, Arsene Wenger could not have wished for a better game to pick up a first Premier League win of the month.

But the performance in a tight 1-0 win over the Magpies was met with incredulity from pockets of the home fans, with the likes of Alexis Sanchez and the recalled Alexandre Lacazette struggling to make an impact once again.

FULL-TIME Arsenal 1-0 Newcastle



A stunning, rasping volley by Ozil proves the difference as the hosts take all 3 points#ARSNEW pic.twitter.com/kFtoj8DDQM — Premier League (@premierleague) December 16, 2017

What they said

This win is dedicated to the many young guests at #AFCvNUFC charity matchday. ???????????? Three icecold points remain at the Emirates today. Thanks for the support, Gooners. ???????? @Arsenal #YaGunnersYa pic.twitter.com/sxhgXbKWkl — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) December 16, 2017

Tweet of the Match

Advertising

Star man – Mesut Ozil

Newcastle put in something of a shift for manager Rafael Benitez but had nothing to show for it, while many of Arsenal’s big names were off-form yet again. Therefore Ozil, if only for his match-winning effort, takes the man-of-the-match plaudits for his side.

Moment of the Match

Advertising

Ozil’s goal not only settled the match in Arsenal’s favour but was an effort worthy of winning any football match.

The Germany international controlled his volley to perfection where a lesser player would have simply leathered the ball as hard as they could.

Ozil may be out of contract in the summer and scoring goals like this will show Arsenal fans just what they could be missing if the club fail to keep him.

Data Point

FULL TIME Arsenal 1-0 Newcastle United



Better from the Magpies in the second half but they can't take their chances and slip to another defeat at the Emirates.



Reaction to come at https://t.co/iDkcawZlBb. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/sMqRtpirzz — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 16, 2017

Arsenal have now won their last 10 Premier League meetings with Newcastle.

Match Ratings

Pictures, videos – we want to see how you reacted to that @MesutOzil1088 goal…



…and you can even use a GIF if you want ???? pic.twitter.com/Afv4ejbaTw — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 16, 2017

Who’s up next?

Theo Walcott scored Arsenal’s second goal in a 3-0 win when West Ham last visited the Emirates (John Walton/EMPICS Sport )

Arsenal v West Ham (Carabao Cup, December 19)

West Ham v Newcastle (Premier League, December 23)