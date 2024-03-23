Johnny Phillips: Wolves' seventies legends reunite to remember golden days

Both the theatre and the club’s foundation undertake work to combat Alzheimer’s, dementia and loneliness.

Several of the Wolves squad from the Seventies regularly attend Molineux Memories meetings at the stadium to chat about their playing days and share those times with supporters who suffer with these brain diseases, as well as others who are looking for company.

Tickets for the Wolves Wembley Wonders evening on Tuesday, May 14, are available at the theatre’s website and the booking office.

The evening will also include those from the squad who played their part in that successful early-Seventies era.

As well as players like John Richards, Kenny Hibbitt, Derek Parkin, John McAlle, Geoff Palmer, Phil Parkes, Steve Daley, Barry Powell and Gary Pierce, there will be many supporters gathering to pay homage to their heroes from yester- year.

Several members of Scandinavia’s Viking Wolves supporters’ club are flying over for the night.

There will also be some crossover with the world of showbiz and the audience can look forward to some stars from the entertainment industry giving their thoughts on an amazing era for the club.