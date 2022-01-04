Toti Gomes becomes latest Wolves loan player returning to Molineux

Molineux

Gomes, 22, signed for the club from Estoril in 2020, and was immediately loaned out to Grasshoppers, where he helped the club win the Swiss Challenge League title and promotion to the top tier.

The defender returned to the club in the 2021 for a second loan spell, however, with the Swiss Super League now on a winter break, Gomes, who has spent his whole time at Wolves out on loan, has returned to Molineux to link up with Bruno Lage's squad.

However, unlike Dion Sanderson and Ryan Giles, who were recalled from loan spells earlier this week, it doesn't seem Gomes will be back at the club for long. Technical Director Scott Sellars insisted that barring any new Covid rules or injury issues - Gomes is expected to return to his loan club in Switzerland at the end of the month,

He said: "This is a good opportunity to bring a young player, who has been doing well out in Switzerland, back so we can have a look at him. Toti will train with the first-team, which we hope will really benefit him.

“Although he’s a Wolves player, he’s always been out on loan, so it’s an opportunity for him to come into the pack, have a look at the club, meet everybody, and see what it’s all about. The Swiss league doesn’t restart until the end of January, so this is a good opportunity for Toti and Wolves.