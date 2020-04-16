Wolves boss Nuno inspiring city to ‘stick together’

Inspirational quotes such as 'together we are stronger', 'we will stick together because it is our identity' and 'sometimes the pain that you feel makes you grow' have offered encouragement to those on their permitted one daily exercise during the Covid-19 lockdown.

And all of those words are from one man, Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

The @WordsofNuno Twitter account has been set up to provide 'comforting and inspirational words during difficult times', with the person behind it sharing pictures of the gold and black banners they have put up across the city.

One with the words 'the strength of the wolf is in the pack' has been attached to the fence next to the entrance of Wolves' Compton training ground.

Other banners now have pride of place on the Tettenhall Road, Compton Bridge and the Wolverhampton Road in Wednesfield – opposite New Cross Hospital – as well.

Nuno Espirito Santo the head coach / manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates at full time. (AMA)

The person behind it wishes to remain anonymous but told the Express & Star: "With everything that’s going on in the world, I thought that perhaps Nuno’s words could offer a bit of comfort and hope to people.

"Nearly all the banners went up before the lockdown. Keep your eyes peeled for them at locations all over the city including the ring road, West Park and opposite New Cross Hospital.

"Nuno has not just been a brilliant manager for Wolves in recent years, but he’s been an inspirational figure to the people of Wolverhampton.

"In these challenging times it feels like his words transcend football.

"If the banners can make a few people smile or give people a sense of positivity during this crisis then that would be great."

Wolves-themed artwork has been a common sight over the past few years, with the Lobos group putting posters of Nuno around Wolverhampton and beyond.

Gold and black banners with Nuno quotes, though, have not been done before, and the person behind them added: "The feeling when we’re all back at Molineux will be incredible. Together we are stronger."