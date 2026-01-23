Shrewsbury Town sign Wolves youngster Temple Ojinnaka on loan

The 20-year-old becomes Salop's sixth addition of the January transfer window and the second arrival within 24 hours, following the signing of defender Isaac Lee from Flint Town United.

Ojinnaka, who can play in midfield, as a centre-back or full-back, has been training with Shrewsbury over the past few days prior to securing the move. He recently featured on the bench during Wolves’ Premier League clashes with Manchester United and Everton.

Salop boss Michael Appleton said the club had been monitoring the Italian youngster for some time.

He said: "Temple is somebody I have been aware of for a while - Sean Parrish has also worked with him previously.

Shrewsbury Town have signed Wolves academy prospect Temple Ojinnaka on loan

"He caught my eye in a game I watched earlier this season because he likes a tackle, he is a big presence and he can get across the ground.

"He played in midfield that day. I then spoke to Pash about him who said he can play in numerous positions.

"We kept an eye on him. We knew there was a possibility of getting him in for a few days, which we did."We then very quickly got to an agreement. We are delighted to have him on board."

Born in Italy, Ojinnaka joined Wolves at the age of 12 and has progressed through the academy ranks. Standing at 6ft 2ins, he signed his first professional contract with the Premier League club in February 2023.

Ojinnaka rose through the Wolves academy quickly, moving up to the under-18s as a 15-year-old and becoming a regular at that level.

The 20-year-old has made 12 appearances for Wolves under-21s this season and was recently named captain in their last three matches. He was involved in their recent Premier League 2 victory over Norwich City.

Wolves said: "Everyone at Wolves wishes Temple the best of luck for the remainder of the season."