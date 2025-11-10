Shrewsbury Town player ratings: Five 5s as Salop beaten comfortably by Crewe

Salop conceded two second-half goals to lose. The defeat also ended an unbeaten run.

Here’s our player ratings

Will Brook

Produced several outstanding saves to deny Crewe, including efforts from Tezgel and Agius. Could do little about the goals and prevented the scoreline from being heavier.

Resolute: 6

Luca Hoole

Found himself under constant pressure down his flank and struggled to deal with Crewe’s wide play. Both opening goals came from his side as defensive issues mounted.

Exposed: 5

Will Boyle

Probably Shrewsbury’s best defender on a tough day. Won most aerial duels and battled hard but couldn’t prevent Crewe from breaking through. Booked for his efforts.

Frustrated: 6

Sam Stubbs

Endured a difficult afternoon as the recently solid defence faltered. Booked along with his teammates and withdrawn after a shaky performance.

Subbed: 5

Ismeal Kabia

Showed glimpses of threat with his pace and movement, providing the assist for Ruffels’ equaliser. Faded as the game wore on and couldn’t influence the second half.

Lively: 6

Josh Ruffels

Scored a superb first goal for the club with a precise low strike. A rare bright spot for Shrewsbury and one of few to impress. A magical moment.

Inspirational: 7

Taylor Perry

Allowed space in the number 10 role but struggled to influence proceedings. Drifted in and out of the game and was eventually replaced after a quiet display.

Ineffective: 5

Sam Clucas

Worked hard down the left, linking well with Scully and contributing defensively. Went close to equalising nearing the end with a tough chance but couldn’t find the finishing touch.

Industrious: 6

Tom Sang

Battled in midfield but found it difficult to impose himself. Like Perry, struggled to gain control as Crewe dominated possession in key areas in the second period.

Quiet: 5

George Lloyd

Endured a frustrating afternoon up front, left without much service or support. Failed to register a shot on target and was largely anonymous in attack.

Isolated: 5

Anthony Scully

Started brightly, troubling Crewe with his dribbling and movement. Created a few chances and linked play well but faded after the break without a decisive impact.

Energetic: 6

Subs

John Marquis (for Perry, 64) 6, Tom Anderson (for Stubbs, 64), 6, Tommy McDermott (for Scully, 78), Chuks Aneke (for Kabia, 78).

Not used: Harrison, Benning, England