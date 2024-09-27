Former Shrewsbury man Elliott Bennett up for the FA cup with Shifnal

Bennett will team up with brother Kyle as Shifnal welcome Hednesford Town to the Acoustafoam Stadium for their third qualifying round tie.

Town are enjoying their best run in the competition for 42 years, and a fifth higher-league scalp this season would put them just one win from the first round proper and a potential meeting with Shrews.

Bennett left Shrews and professional football in the summer after making his 600th professional appearance on the final day of the 2023/24.

It brought the curtain down on a two-decade career that started at Wolves and took him as high as the Premier League with Norwich City, also taking in stops at Blackburn Rovers and Brighton & Hove Albion, among others.

Gates open at 1pm tomorrow with tickets £10 for adults, £7 for concessions and £1 for under-16s. Parking is available at Idsall School for £2 a car.