AFC Wimbledon 1 Shrewsbury 1 - Report

Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-1 (AMA)

Another superb following of 838 supporters watched on vocally as struggling AFC Wimbledon, who were without a win in eight, took a 13th-minute lead through Ayoub Assal's header.

Steve Cotterill's troops were looking to return to winning ways but deservedly found themselves behind at the break after the Dons impressed with an energetic first-half.

But top scorer Udoh was on the spot to convert from close-range after a neat Town move in front of the away supporters to rescue a valuable point for Salop, who improved after the break and looked more threatening.

Shrewsbury are now without a win in four League One fixtures but climbed a place to 16th with the point in their first trip to AFC Wimbledon's impressive new home in the capital.

New boy Tyrese Fornah at times caught the eye on a full debut while Town will take the significant positive of leading dangerman Udoh back in the goals for the first time since Liverpool in the FA Cup.

A week of challenging journeys on the road comes to an end for Salop, who have seven days to recover before a crucial return home against 19th-placed Fleetwood.

Town fans began filling into the new stadium an hour ahead of kick-off. The novelty factor of a new venue to visit meant another boosted Shrewsbury following, continuing an impressive recent trend, particularly given the difficulties in reaching south-west London.

Nathanael Ogbeta of Shrewsbury Town and Paul Osew of AFC Wimbledon (AMA)

The new Plough Lane itself is quite unique. It is surrounded almost entirely by swanky new high-rise apartments, many of which overlook the pitch. The facilities are excellent and Shrewsbury's large following took up almost the whole away end behind one of the goals.

Cotterill, the first time in a number of weeks, named an altered side but an enforced one due to the absence of midfield stalwart Luke Leahy.

Leahy was missing from the matchday 18 - though had travelled to south-west London - and his place in the starting line-up was taking by new loanee Fornah, in for a full debut after a couple of cameos from the bench.

No word was given on Leahy's absence, with the Town regular missing just his second league game of the season.

That change meant it was the first fixture in eight in all competitions Cotterill has opted against using the same line-up.

David Davis of Shrewsbury Town and Ayoub Assal of AFC Wimbledon (AMA)

There were changes among the hosts' ranks too. New signing Lee Brown, the experienced left-back who had checked in from Portsmouth this week, came straight in for a start and experienced centre-half Will Nightingale was also included.

New 20-year-old Fulham loan centre-forward Terry Ablade led a very youthful frontline including Assal, the in-demand trickster Jack Rudoni and Ethan Chislett.

Town were bright in the opening 10 minutes as their supporters began to make themselves heard behind Marko Marosi's goal.

Cotterill's men were sharp early on. They were the brighter side of the first 10 minutes, new boy Fornah showed glimpses of his quick and a willingness to get forward. He operated alongside Josh Vela with David Davis the deep-lying figure in the Salop midfield.

Elliott Bennett was busy down the right in the opening exchanges and Town threatened with a couple of deliveries into the hosts' box, none of which led to an opening.

The visitors' bright opening tailed off and Wimbledon's first venture forward almost cost Town and Matt Pennington dear.

Davis got off lightly as his blind backwards header from a bouncing ball - with Marosi the target - was short and played his side into trouble.

It interested Dons forward Chislett who looked set to run in on goal but for Pennington's intervention. It looked like a stonewall foul and would've doubtless seen the defender in for a possible dismissal, but referee Carl Boyeson waved play on and the hosts fluffed their lines with the follow-up chance as Marosi was out of his goal.

It didn't matter for Mark Robinson's men, as less than a minute later they had the lead and ruined Town hopes of a sixth league clean sheet in seven.

Again the opportunity was all of Town's making as skipper Ethan Ebanks-Landell attempted to keep a ball in on the left by finding a colleague with a square pass. The ball was intercepted by Assal, who fed Chislett on the right and made a beeline for the box.

Chislett's delivery was spot-on and Assal had time and speed, despite Davis' late efforts, to head a fine finish high beyond Marosi in front of the away end for an early pin in the Salop balloon.

Ryan Bowman of Shrewsbury Town and Ben Heneghan of AFC Wimbledon (AMA)

From then on the hosts continued on the front foot and were the brighter side. They reacted first to second balls as murmurs of discontent emerged from the away end and Shrewsbury struggled to work the ball forward.

Marosi took a worrying knock to his head following a collision with Ablade from a free-kick but, following some treatment and concession checks, was given the all-clear to continue. Cotterill took the time to brief his troops on the sidelines.

Midfielder Luke McCormick, a familiar face within the home ranks from his brief Salop loan a couple of seasons ago, enjoyed a positive first half and typified the youthful energy in his side.

About the only foot wrong a Dons attacker made was a daft booking for Rudoni for standing over a quick Shrews free-kick and Assal's woeful dive on the stroke of half-time, which rightfully earned him a caution.

Town's first threatening ball into the hosts' box took until half hour and came via a long George Nurse throw. Dons just about cleared their lines but had been untroubled all half.

Indeed, Town's first effort of goal arrived 10 minutes before the interval and was a wild left-footed volley from distance by Fornah that flew well over.

Shrewsbury were this time indebted to defender Pennington for crucially clearing twice from under his own crossbar. Town looked lethargic with their opponents quicker to first and second balls.

Ebanks-Landell was close to inadvertently handed the Dons a second as his header at the back post cannoned off his own post before Marosi punched clear, but referee Boyeson had blown up to award the Town skipper a free-kick.

Town's large following aired some discontent at the half-time whistle with their side, as it stood in the live table, just a point clear of the drop zone.

Cotterill's men required an improved second half but it almost began with them further in trouble as Marosi got away with one. He let a set-piece delivery slip through his grasp before a huddle of blue and yellow home shirts were unable to turn goalwards.

Dons fans behind the goal and staff screamed for a penalty amid the scramble, but Town escaped with a free-kick.

Assal was fortunate to avoid a second yellow card for catching Bennett late. He received a final telling off from lenient official Boyeson.

Shrewsbury forced a wide right free-kick that livened up their supporters. The delivery was half-cleared to the edge of the box to Nathanael Ogbeta, who showed neat footwork before curling Town's best effort of the game so far well wide.

From looking like drawing level the visitors could have been dead and buried. The lively Rudoni jinked into space himself and flashed a low left-footed drive no more than a few inches wide of Marosi's left post.

From a scare at the wrong end, Cotterill's men found the crucial equaliser - and while the finish was a touch messy, the neat build-up earlier in the move deserved a goal.

The impressive Josh Vela and Bennett combined well on the right flank and the latter's low ball into the box picked out Bowman in a bit of space. His control was good and the ball squirmed through to Udoh in the six yard box.

Udoh had little time to set himself but managed to prod a finish in off the onrushing Nik Tzanev - who until that point had been untested - and into the corner for an explosion of relief and euphoria from the fans behind the goal.

Town tails were up and for the first time in the afternoon they were in the ascendency.

Vela played a neat through ball through to Udoh whose first touch was excellent stinging drive almost cleared the palms off Tzanev, who parried behind.

Salop forced a succession of corners, one of which saw Ben Heneghan with an excellent block from the hosts from Ebanks-Landell.

Fornah showed another glimpse of his attack-minded ability as he tore down the left and saw a good low cross not quite reach his team-mates. Town missed several opportunities to get a shot away from the edge of the box.

Wimbledon responded, to their credit, as Rudoni looked for a penalty from Ebanks-Landell - again waved away - and Assal's clever cross-shot to the back post almost deceived Marosi, who recovered.

Dons pushed with 20 minutes left and Nightingale's looping header was again claimed by Marosi. Cotterill sent for Saikou Janneh on for fellow new boy Fornah in an attacking switch with 15 minutes left.

Udoh dropped deeper, where he put in a tireless shift at the end of the contest, while Janneh and Bowman kept the hosts honest in front of Town's loud following.

Robinson's hosts forced a decent opening with five minutes left as McCormick swept a cross-shot across goal from the right which the impressive Rudoni might have done better with but couldn't connect with his flick.

Boyeson's officials added five minutes on but they were not enough for either side to make the telling difference late on.

Town's buoyant support did not cease as the volume levels increased throughout and Town in their pink and black number - which is still without a league win this season - were given a applause from the 838 Salopians that made the trip to south-west London.

Teams

AFC Wimbledon (4-2-3-1):

Tzanev; Osew, Nightingale, Heneghan (c), Brown; Marsh, McCormick; Assal (Tomas, 81), Rudoni, Chislett (Hartigan, 60); Ablade (Cosgrave, 73).

Subs not used: Oualah, Csoka, Alexander, Mabude.

Shrewsbury Town (3-5-2): Marosi; Pennington, Ebanks-Landell (c), Nurse; Bennett, Davis, Fornah (Janneh, 75), Vela, Ogbeta (Pierre, 88); Bowman, Udoh.

Subs not used: Burgoyne, Daniels, Bloxham, Pyke, Cosgrove.

Attendance: 7,824 (838 Shrewsbury fans)