Paul Hurst delivers robust response on Shrewsbury 'agenda'

After making a promising start to life at Shrewsbury, Aston Villa loanee Tommi O’Reilly has found himself out of the starting XI of late.

The midfielder has not featured at all in Town’s last two defeats, which has led to a lot of discussion among the Town fan base about the 20-year-old.

And when Hurst was asked what the youngster has to do to get back into the team, he said: “He has got to do all he can to impress.