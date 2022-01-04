Robins link helped bring in speedster Saikou Janneh to Shrewsbury

Saikou Janneh.

The 21-year-old striker checked in as Town’s first capture of the new transfer window as Cotterill looks to bolster his options in several departments this month.

Cotterill has strong links to the Bristol club he managed so successfully in securing Championship promotion, and Janneh’s six-month loan comes shortly after George Nurse moved to Montgomery Waters Meadow on a permanent deal and has impressed this season.

Janneh, who is a native of The Gambia, is well thought of in the game but will be stepping up with Town after his only previous regular game time came in a prolific National League spell with Torquay.

Cotterill said: “He’ll bring pace, that’s the one thing. He’ll bring inexperience, he’ll do some silly things, I expect, but hopefully he’ll bring some good things as well.

“He’s only a young boy, he’s determined, he wants to do well and he’s out of that Bristol City academy that’s produced a few players over the years.

“When I was there (there was) Bobby Reid, Joe Bryant, those lads coming through were really good.

“We’re really pleased we have a good connection with Bristol City, they know when the boys come out to us that they’re going to be coached, well looked after, disciplined in the right way.

“Seikou’s come and we’re hoping he can do well for us.

“I think everybody would say George Nurse has done well for us.

“He’ll add competition, whether he plays or not I don’t know yet, I need to see him train a little bit more.”

Meanwhile, Cotterill dismissed reports linking Portsmouth striker Ellis Harrison with a move to Shrewsbury as ‘agent talk’.

The 27-year-old old centre-forward is out of contract at Fratton Park at the end of the season and could be moved on this month.

Reports on the south coast linked the Welshman – who has played just a bit-part role this term with one League One start – with Shrewsbury, Fleetwood and Bristol Rovers, with whom he was prolific before moving to Ipswich Town for £750,000 in 2018.

It is understood there has been no contact between Town and the former Gas and Ipswich striker.

Shrews have already boosted their forward ranks with Janneh’s loan arrival, though another addition to support Ryan Bowman and Daniel Udoh could be on the cards with the likelihood Sam Cosgrove’s loan from Birmingham will be terminated.

Cotterill said: “It’s agent talk, I expect, I don’t really like to talk about any individual players.

“Even if he was sat in the car park now I wouldn’t tell you! We’ve just got to wait and see on that.