Salop Social: New man in charge at Shrewsbury Town is making a good impression

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

Our Salop Social writers have their say on the size of the job ahead for the new man in charge.

Chris Hudson

The scale of the challenge facing Steve Cotterill must be apparent now. I am optimistic that he can meet it.

A couple of weeks ago in this column, I called for the return of Paul Hurst – a man often touted as Shrewsbury’s potential saviour.

Yet Cotterill comes with more experience and is undeniably a less divisive appointment. He has certainly got me onside with the commitment he’s shown, and the improvements to our performances he has already inspired. Now he needs time to convert those improvements into a significant points haul.

It may not happen quickly. Trips to Hull, Lincoln and Doncaster in the next fortnight – as well as a home clash with Sunderland – represent a baptism of fire. It’s hard to see too many wins there.

Yet even for Hurst, who so memorably kept us up in 2016/17 from a similarly bleak position to the one we find ourselves in now, it was a slow burner. He won just three of his first 10 games in charge.

By the time Cotterill reaches the same landmark, he will also have overseen home games against Blackpool and Crewe and trips to Wigan and Oxford. If recent showings are anything to go by, There are definitely games there we can win.

Get to the turn of the New Year with the gap to safety at no more than the current five points, and I think we’ll have a fighting chance. Right now, that’s all we can ask.

Nathan Rowden

If there was any doubt of the size of the Shrewsbury Town job in Steve Cotterill’s mind, there won’t be after his first few games in charge.

Since taking over the reins from Sam Ricketts, Salop have had three tough home fixtures against sides considerably higher up the table.

What has been encouraging is that in the two home league draws against Accrington Stanley and Charlton Athletic Salop held their own for large parts of the game, and with a bit of luck would have won at least one of them – something which I don’t think would have happened under the previous regime.

That said, some of the same mistakes from senior players like seasoned centre-back Aaron Pierre – who is at times looking a liability and a shadow of the player he was last season – continue to let the side down.

I read a little less into EFL Trophy defeat against Lincoln City as it was a much-changed side and acted more as a test for those outside the starting 11, who by and large turned out a rather underwhelming performance which I’m not sure will see any of them force their way into the boss’s first-team plans.

I’m sure Mr Cotterill and his staff will look back on all three of these games and realise the stark truth - this is going to take some serious work is required.

It’s going to be impossible to iron out all the creases and fix all the squad issues this season, but they’ve got to focus on solving some of the problems to at least grab us a few wins and give us a chance of staying in League One.

Steve Jones

Steve Cotterill wasn’t the first pick for many Shrewsbury fans, but he’s made a decent first impression.

The early evidence has eased any initial doubts and Aaron Wilbraham’s arrival as assistant manager will also help bridge any gaps.

He’s not scared of delivering some home truths, which is refreshing to hear given the frustration around the place. Fans appreciate honesty.